First Irish cricketer to bag an IPL contract Joshua Little is delighted to be part of Gujarat Titans

Young Irish seamer Joshua Little was purchased by defending champions Gujarat Titans for INR 4.40 crores at the mini-auction in Kochi on Friday. This was historic in a way that Little has now become the first Irish player to ever get picked to play in the Indian Premier League. Upon receiving the news, Little said he is delighted to be joining Hardik Pandya and coach Ashish Nehra in the Gujarat camp, and that he wishes to offer his thanks to the GT management for believing in him.

In a statement released by Cricket Ireland, Little had said, "I'm delighted to have been signed by the defending champions, the Gujarat Titans, and look forward to playing under Hardik Pandya within such a high quality squad." He added, "I am also looking forward to working with coach Ashish Nehra and would like to thank the management team at the Titans for believing in me."

Little, who worked as a net bowler for Chennai Super Kings during the last season, said though playing for Ireland will always remain his priority, getting a chance to prove himself in the IPL will do a world of good to him anyway.

"I have loved playing international cricket for Ireland - and that will always remain my priority, but to be able to learn and play in the IPL will be an incredible opportunity and thanks to Cricket Ireland for supporting me in this," Little further said.

Joshua Little gained everyone's attention during the home T20I series against India earlier this year where he picked two wickets in three matches. Even during the T20 World Cup in Australia, Little was Ireland's best bowler, picking up 11 wickets in seven matches. Against New Zealand in Adelaide, he even picked up a hattrick as well.