M23 rebels announce withdrawal from strategic location in volatile eastern region of DRC

The M23 rebels have announced their withdrawal from a strategic front-line position in Kibumba on Friday. The rebel group has vowed to exit from the territory they had seized in eastern parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The rebel group was about 20 kilometres from Goma, encompassing a commercial epicentre for over one million people.

Congolese troops and M23 were on opposite sides of Kibumba, where the front line lies on a prime highway leading to the city.

In a statement, the M23 mentioned that they handed over Kibumba to East African Community's armed troops as a 'goodwill gesture.' The recent peace talks in Luanda, Angola's capital, nudged the Kinshasan officials to take advantage of the prospect.

In the first insurrection in 2012, the M23 invaded the place for a short time. The Tutsi-led group emerged again from idleness in late 2021. Since then, they have expanded across North Kivu province, an unsettled part of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Hundreds of thousands of people have fled to escape the violence and chaos in the region.

The Democratic Republic of Congo alleged that Rwanda, their central African neighbour, have backed up M23. But Kigali denies the accusations.

However, western countries, including France and United States, and the United Nations, agree with DRC's conclusion.

Furthermore, Rwanda is no longer a part of the regional peacekeeping deputation. Burundi and Kenya already have their military in the region. On November 23, discussions between Rwanda and DRC in Luanda unlocked a truce agreement.

The agreement provisions mention that rebel group M23 must lay down their arms and withdraw from occupied areas. But the M23 rebels might still be in a position having violated the conditions of the accord. Local sources also claim that the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) might have taken over Congo.

(With inputs from agencies)