Russia: Fire kills at least 22 at an unregistered private nursing home for elderly

At least 22 were killed when a fire ripped through a private care home for older people in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, the investigators confirmed on Saturday (December 24).

Russian news agency RIA Novosti and fire safety officials were quoted as saying that the deadly fire destroyed the entire second floor of the building. The report also mentioned that the building was apparently not officially registered as a home for the elderly.

State media and emergency services further mentioned that the fire was put out by the early hours when rescuers finished the initial search and rescue work.

The investigative committee said on Telegram: "A fire broke out overnight in a private property used as an illegal nursing home." It added that "the death toll has risen to 22" as previous reports mentioned that 20 were killed.

The Telegram statement also added that "six more were injured, two of them were hospitalised and are in a serious condition with burns".

The exact cause of the fire is not known yet, but the Kuzbass regional administration said on its website that "the preliminary cause of the fire was a violation of fire safety rules when operating a heating stove."



WATCH WION LIVE HERE