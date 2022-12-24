Shahid Afridi will chair newly-appointed selection committee for upcoming New Zealand series only, PCB said

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi is appointed as the new interim head of men's national selection committee by the PCB for the upcoming New Zealand series. After Mohammad Wasim-led panel was sacked following the shocking clean-sweep loss to England in Tests at home, Pakistan Cricket Board handed the responsibility to Afridi and his three-member team for one series for now.

While Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum are the other members in the panel, Haroon Rashid - who is the member of the Management Committee, will serve as the convener. Against the Kiwis, Pakistan will play two Tests (part of the WTC cycle) and three ODIs (part of World Cup Super League), starting in Karachi on December 26th.

Najam Sethi, who also got appointed as the new chairman of PCB following England series, replacing Ramiz Raja, threw his trust behind Afridi-led panel for making bold calls. He said, "I welcome the interim Men's National Selection Committee and have no doubts that despite limited time, they will make brave and bold decisions that will help us produce a strong and competitive side in the series against New Zealand."

ALSO READ: David Warner accepts to be suffering from mental health issues ahead of Perth Test against West Indies

Backing Afridi to get Pakistan cricket on track after recent slump, Sethi added, "Shahid Afridi has been an attacking cricketer who played all his cricket with no fear. He has nearly 20 years of cricket experience, has featured in all formats with significant success and more importantly, has always backed and supported young talent. So, in our collective opinion, there is no better person than him to understand the rigours, demands and challenges of the modern day game.

"I remain confident that through his insight and knowledge of the game, he will help Pakistan select the best and most deserving players, and contribute in the side's success in the upcoming series," the new PCB chairman said.

Afridi, who had led Pakistan in the past across formats knows what it takes to win games and showcase authority. Upon getting this chance, the ex-captain thanked the PCB management and urged everyone working alongside him and on the project to have one aim in mind - help Pakistan cricket revive and win matches.

"I feel honoured to have been assigned this responsibility by the PCB Management Committee and will no stone unturned in fulfilling this responsibility to the best of my abilities. We need to get back to our winning ways and I have no doubts that through meritocratic and strategic selection decisions, we will help the national side to perform strongly in the series against New Zealand and reclaim the confidence of our fans.