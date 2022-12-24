Shanghai urges residents to stay at home on Christmas as Covid cases surge

Authorities in Shanghai have urged residents to stay home this weekend, seeking a lowkey Christmas celebration this time as China battles an intensifying spread of Covid. On Saturday (December 24), a branch of the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission urged the city's young people in particular to avoid being in any crowded gatherings, a report by news agency Reuters said.

Many people lamented on social media that they will be staying indoors as most of their friends have been infected. "I originally planned to go to Shanghai for Christmas but now I can only lie in bed," a person wrote on Weibo.

Christmas is not traditionally celebrated in China but it is common for people to spend the festival holiday. In Shanghai, a large Christmas-themed market in a luxury shopping area along Nanjing West Road is set up.

However this time, many restaurants in the city have cancelled Christmas parties while hotels have capped reservations due to a shortage of staff, Jacqueline Mocatta, a hospitality industry worker, told Reuters on Saturday. "There's only a certain amount of customers we can accept given our manpower, with a majority of team members being unwell at the moment," Mocatta said.

Shanghai has seen a spike in Covid cases since last week. Many residents of the city are isolating themselves voluntarily, businesses have been closed due to staff getting infected and most schools have also been shut. Hospitals are overburdened with an increase in the number of patients. A few days back, the Shanghai Deji Hospital posted on its official WeChat account that there were about 5.43 million positive cases of the virus in Shanghai and that 12.5 million people in the city will get infected by the end of this year.

The hospital also warned its staff of a tragic battle against the virus.

