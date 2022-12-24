US President nominates Indian-American Richard Verma to top diplomatic post in State Department

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday nominated Indian-American lawyer Richard R. Verma to a top diplomatic position in the State Department. Verma has been appointed as the deputy secretary of state for management and resources.

"Today, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate Richard R. Verma to be Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources," read the announcement by the White House.

Verma is currently the chief legal officer and head of global public policy at Mastercard. As for his diplomatic credentials, he has previously served as the U.S. ambassador to India and assistant secretary of state for legislative affairs during former president Barack Obama's tenure.

Additionally, the 54-year-old has served as national security adviser to Democrat senator Harry Reid.

The White House enlisted Verma's achievements in the notification after the confirmation of the nomination.

"He is a veteran of the United States Air Force, where he served on active duty as a Judge Advocate. He earned a BS at Lehigh University, a JDcum laude at American University, an LLM. with distinction at Georgetown University Law Center, and a PhD at Georgetown University."

If confirmed by the US senate, Verma will stand to become the highest-ranking Indian-American in the State Department - a feat that will look even more glittering on the shining CV of the Indian diaspora.

Indiaspora, a non-profit that brings together diaspora Indians together to build a collaborative community, commented on the nomination and said the Biden administration had made an inspired decision.

“In nominating Ambassador Verma to this very senior state department role, President Biden and Secretary Blinken have made an inspired choice.”

For his services, Verma has received Distinguished Service Medal and Meritorious Service Meda from the State Department and US Air Force respectively.

(With inputs from agencies)