'Merry Christmas' first poster: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi clink wine glasses. See photo

There is an update to the much-awaited collaboration between Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. A Sriram Raghavan directorial, the film has a new poster as well as the release date. Both Katrina and Vijay took to their social media handles to share the poster and an update about the release schedule. It appears the film will release next Christmas. Kaif wrote while sharing the poster, "We wanted to release the film this Christmas...but there is a TWIST :) See you in cinemas soon! #MerryChristmas 🎄."

You can see the poster above. It depicts of two people, one male and one female (presumably Katrina and Vijay), with a glass of wine in each hand and breaking the glasses by clinking them hard against the other, breaking and wine (or some other suspicious red liquid) sloshing out. The symbolism is lost on us, but the picture does seem to represent something dark. We expect nothing from a director known for movies like 'Andhadhun' and 'Badlapur'.

Interestingly, Katrina had announced the project in 2021's December. She had shared, “New Beginnings 💛. BACK ON SET with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it’s an honor to be directed by him. . Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox.”

Ramesh Taurani’s Tips Industries in association with Matchbox Pictures Pvt. Ltd have bankrolled the project.