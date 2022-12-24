'I felt super safe': British woman reacts after giving birth in helicopter

The 28-miles distance from the tip of mainland Cornwall and isles of Scilly in the United Kingdom can be covered by a nearly 3-hour long ferry. But the emergency services are also run by air. This December, the emergency services in Scilly faced the challenging task of ensuring safe birth in the air.

While being rescued by a helicopter from the Isles of Scilly to the Cornish mainland, Jennie Trevithick's labour progressed to childbirth. Before she could reach the hospital, the baby was born. Trevithick later told British media that she could not have felt safer as she gave birth.

Trevethick reportedly runs a brewery on Scilly. She went to a local hospital along with her partner where she began experiencing labour. The medical staff there suggested she be taken to a hospital in the mainland, about 50 miles away. The coast guard then took her inside the helicopter but before touchdown, Jennie Trevethick gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

The mother and child were transferred to the Royal Cornwall hospital, where they are reportedly doing well.

“Everyone said it must have been so scary being in a helicopter but actually I felt super safe – I was in the best place possible. I couldn’t have wished for anything more,” Trevethick was quoted as saying by BBC.

It took five hours from the contractions starting to the baby being born just after 2am on 5 December.

“It was a surreal experience,” she said. “I was holding the baby as we were landing and looked up and went: ‘Where are we? What is happening?’.”

