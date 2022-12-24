Lupita Nyong'o makes her relationship with beau Selema Masekela Instagram official

'Black Panther' actor Lupita Nyong'o has made her relationship with TV host Selema Masekela Instagram official.

The Oscar-winning actress introduced Masekela as her beau to her millions of fans via an Instagram reel of them doing a popular trend.



Sharing the video, Lupita wrote: "We just click! @selema #thisismylove #nuffsaid"'



In the video, which is set to the tune of 'The King’s Affirmation—Chili Mix,' the couple is snapping their fingers and matching to the tune their outfits are getting changed.



The video starts off by showing the duo wearing matching blue and white robes before twinning in matching swimsuits, with Lupita wearing a blue bikini and the host wearing matching shorts.

Further, the couple adds more drama to the reel as they show off their glam look in formal yet stunning outfits. In the clip, Nyong'o is wearing a yellow and white floral-printed dress, and her boyfriend is wearing a bright yellow suit.



