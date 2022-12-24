Iranians fearful executions will increase as West remains preoccupied with the holiday season

While the western world is in a celebratory mood as the holiday season approaches, the ordinary people of Iran are fearful that a slew of executions could take place against those who dared to criticise the Iranian government.

According to a CNN report, Iran is planning to execute at least 43 people, including high-profile footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani. There are fears that Nasr-Azadani could be executed at the Shahid Alikhani square in the historic Iranian city of Isfahan.

Nasr-Azadani has been accused of killing three security officers by the judiciary and is facing extreme punishment.

Mohsen Shekari became the first protester to be executed earlier this month after he was convicted of wounding a paramilitary force member

“Mohsen Shekari, a rioter who blocked Sattar Khan Street in Tehran on September 25 and wounded one of the security guards with a machete, was executed this morning," the judiciary's Mizan Online website said.

Shekari appealed the ruling in the Supreme Court, but the top court upheld it on November 20.

The judiciary said that Shekari drew his weapon "with the intention of killing, causing terror and disturbing the order and security of society".

Days after Shekari's execution, another Iranian named Majid Reza Rahnavard was executed by hanging in public for "waging a war against God".

"Majid Reza Rahnavard was hanged in public in (the holy Shi'ite city of) Mashahd this morning ... he was sentenced to death for 'waging war against God' after stabbing to death two members of security forces,"

Ever since the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman named Mahsa Amini at the hands of Iran's morality police in September, the country has plunged into a sea of demonstrations.

(With inputs from agencies)