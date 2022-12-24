WATCH| Boiling water turns to snow mid-air as temperature plunges in US after bomb cyclone

A video of a man from Montana, US, who tossed boiling water that transformed into snow mid-air has gone viral. Currently, the weather in Montana is inclement and extremely frigid after the 'bomb cyclone' that affected the entire United States.

Meanwhile in Montana where it’s -40°F.

My brother…with a jug of boiling water. pic.twitter.com/16cJqCb1jk — jwhittenbergK5 (@jwhittenbergK5) December 23, 2022 ×

Frigid temperatures and destructive winds have accompanied the winter storms in the US. Americans are experiencing huge power outrages amid the blizzard circumstances. The bone-chilling weather has also cancelled holiday get-togethers for Christmas.

The unusual storm exposed 60 per cent of the US population to one of the most adverse winter weather warnings, AP reported. Due to the snowstorms, major airports in the US Pacific Northwest had to cancel hundreds of flights.

Even in southern states that experience mostly tropical temperatures, there is heavy snow and howling winds. The country might have temperatures as low as minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit due to the 'bomb cyclone.'

Washington's largest city, Seattle, had to cancel 449 flights by Friday morning, implying that 39 per cent were leaving and 40 per cent were coming in. Furthermore, Oregon cancelled 202 flights or 46 per cent of flights leaving, and 41 per cent of flights arriving.

The largest airport in the Bay Area of California, San Francisco, cancelled 51 flights and delayed 79 flights. The storm has made Christmas miserable for holiday travellers. However, according to forecasters, the weather conditions are likely to deteriorate. Snowstorms, with freezing temperatures, might impact about two-thirds of the US this weekend.

WATCH| WION Climate Tracker: Global warming posing danger to the Trout fishes

The storm has also impacted neighbouring nations of the US. For instance, WestJet revoked all flights at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada. Meteorologists have warned that this might be a once-in-a-decade weather event.

On Friday, President Joe Biden alerted the citizens and asked them to heed local warnings. Cities like Oklahoma, Dakota, and Iowa have also reported zero visibility due to whiteouts and snow-laden roads.

(With inputs from agencies)