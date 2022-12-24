Sonam Kapoor shares heartwarming birthday post for 'best dad' Anil Kapoor

Bollywood's most handsome star, Anil Kapoor, has turned a year older today. Kapoor, who is known for his charming and dashing looks, is celebrating his 66th birthday today and her darling daughter, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, has a very special wish for her dear dad.



Sonam, who welcomed her first child earlier this year, has shared a series of adorable family photos. One photo shows the actor holding his grandson Vayu in his hands and is adorable looking at him. While other shows show baby Sonam sitting on his father's shoulder.

Along with the bunch of photos, Kapoor shared a heartwarming post: "Happy happy birthday to the best dad in the whole world." I love you. You’re the greatest and the best. With everything you do for us, everyone should be this blessed. "Love you, Daddy, @anilskapoor."

Soon after the post was made public, the comment section was flooded with birthday wishes.



Sonam’s mom, Sunita Kapoor, simply commented with three heart emojis.



Bhumi Pednekar wrote: "Happy birthday, AK sir. You're truly very special."



Kapoor is one of the most beloved and celebrated Indian actors. To make his birthday extra special, his millions of fans, family members, and friends from the industry have flooded social media with their heartfelt wishes.