WATCH| Male students walk out of exam halls as Taliban ban university education for Afghan women

Afghanistan's men have also joined the protest against the Taliban's decision to ban women from pursuing higher education. Male students at Afghanistan's Nangarhar University walked out of their exams in solidarity with their female peers. Videos of universities stopping female students from entering classrooms have taken over the internet.

To join the protest, the university's male professors have also resigned. Obaidullah Wardak, a professor who served at Kabul University for 10 years, has resigned from his post.

On Tuesday, the Taliban's higher education ministry declared that Afghanistan's women would not be allowed to pursue education with immediate effect. The decision enraged students from universities across Afghanistan.

Women across Afghanistan are protesting on the streets against the decision. A group of female students from Kabul University marched outside the institution, chanting 'either everyone or no one.'

In Kandahar, a university denied their female students to sit for their final examinations. Furthermore, universities in Afghanistan have forcefully dismissed female students from their dormitories. Footages also show women being escorted out of the classroom while male students write their examinations.

Taliban has banned women from travelling without a male relative or entering gyms and parks.

Taliban's barbaric and backward policies have drawn global attention. Afghans have launched a Twitter campaign with the hashtag #letherlearn. People across the world have made thousands of tweets in support of Afghanistan's women.

Habib Khan, the founder of Afghan Peace Watch, shared a video and tweeted, "Extremely sad and distressing to see these girls cry as they hear that they will no longer be able to continue their studies at the university. Stand with these women and girls of Afghanistan against the Taliban."

Rashid Khan, former captain of Afghanistan's cricket team, tweeted, "Acquiring knowledge is a must. There is no doubt that women make up half of society."

(With inputs from agencies)