US war veteran wins lottery six times, credits his ‘intuition’ for unexpected riches

To say that this Massachusetts-based war veteran was lucky would be an understatement.

Raymond Roberts Sr, a Vietnam war veteran, had the lady luck smiling brightly on him as he won a lottery of $2 million, not once or twice, but a record six times. And he has credited his “intuition” for his success.

On December 13, he walked into a liquor and bought six lottery tickets. He chose a combination of numbers based on his of anniversary dates and birthdays and bought six Lucky for Life lottery tickets.

Notably, he had been using this combination for the past 20 years, but had only drawn a blank. This time it was different.

As the luck would have it, Roberts' numbers came in, and were worth $390,000 each as a cash prize.

Last Thursday, he claimed his prices and chose the $390,000 cash option on five of his prizes for a total of $1.95 million before taxes.

And on the sixth $390,000 prize, Roberts opted to take it in annual payments of $25,000 each.

According to the rules of the game, the odds of winning just the $25,000 per year for life prize are one in a million.

Now that he has finally won it bug, what does he plans to do with this money?

The man, who lives at Fall River, about 80km (50 miles) south of Boston, says he will buy a motorcycle, according to the lottery.

(With inputs from agencies)