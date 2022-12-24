Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL Auction 2023 complete players' list, full KKR Squad

Kolkata Knight Riders added a bunch of new faces to their squad at the IPL auction 2023 with Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan emerging as their costliest buy. He was picked for Rs 1.5 crore in the final moments of the auction along with compatriot Litton Das for Rs 50 lakh.

KKR did the bulk of their recruitment ahead of the auction with Shardul Thakur coming from Delhi Capitals and the duo of Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz coming from Gujarat Titans.

In return, all-rounder Aman Khan was traded to the Capitals.

Among the new buys, N Jagadeesan was the most attractive following the wicketkeeper batsman’s exploits in the domestic circuit. The former Chennai Super Kings player had an amazing season for Tamil Nadu as he created history by scoring five back-to-back centuries in List A cricket.

When it comes to Indian talent, KKR also found two solid picks in Vaibhav Arora and Mandeep Singh.

Players bought in the auction: N. Jagadeesan (INR 90 lakh), Vaibhav Arora (INR 60 lakh), Suyash Sharma (INR 20 lakh), David Wiese (INR 1 crore), Kulwant Khejroliya (INR 20 lakh), Litton Das (INR 50 lakh), Mandeep Singh (INR 50 lakh), Shakib Al Hasan (INR 1.5 crore)