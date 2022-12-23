IPL 2023: Punjab Kings break the bank for Sam Curran: Here's how the squad look like after auction

Punjab Kings dominated the headlines after their record-breaking deal of purchasing Sam Curran for ₹18.5 crores during a mini-auction ahead of the Indian Premier League 2023.

With the current players in the squad, Punjab have a pretty decent stack of players. The bowling unit looks solid on paper in the presence of Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, and leg-spinner Rahul Chahar. And also the newly acquired Sam Curran.

Top-class pacers are expected to emerge as the team's strong pilar, but the spin department is slightly weaker.

And the same goes for the overall batting unit. The franchise has batters like Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, and Liam Livingstone. Sam Curran will have to carry a lot of responsibilities on his shoulders as an all-rounder. In regard to batting, the bench has no strength on paper.

Punjab Kings had released their former skipper Mayank Agarwal and entered the auction with the second-largest purse of ₹32.2 crores. Although, they intended to buy Agarwal back, but lost the bidding war to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

During the accelerated auction, PBKS also bought Chhattisgarh batter, Harpreet Bhatia, for ₹40 lakh. Punjab also purchased young pacer Vidwath Kaverappa, and also acquired the services of uncapped Indian cricketers Shivam Singh and Mohit Rathe.

A total of three player slots are for Punjab, including one overseas slot.

Purse Remaining: ₹12.2 crore

Players purchased at IPL 2023 auction: Sam Curran (₹18.5 crore), Sikandar Raza (₹50 lakh), Harpreet Bhatia (₹40 lakh), Vidwath Kaverappa (₹20 lakh), Mohit Rathee (₹20 lakh), Shivam Singh (₹20 lakh).

Players retained ahead of the auction: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar.

