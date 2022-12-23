SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL Auction 2023 complete players' list, full SRH Squad

SunRisers Hyderabad perhaps had the best time on the auction table in Kochi on Friday. From going all out for England's Harry Brook to picking some of the smartest names in T20 format, SRH didn't leave a stone unturned. They did their homework so well that on the given day they didn't run out of options. With such incredible additions to their squad, the team from Hyderabad could be back in reckoning for the title next season.

To begin with, they splurged money on England's newest star - Harry Brook, acquiring his services for Rs 13.25 crores. In no time, they roped in India opener Mayank Agarwal as well for Rs 8.25 crores. SRH then bought South Africa's keeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen at a price worth Rs 5.25 crores.

All these players must have cost SRH the major chunk of its purse, but for sure they will reap rewards in the upcoming season. Unlike in the past, SRH now seem to have filled players for almost all position, providing balance to the lineup going forward.

In the all-rounders category, getting Jammu and Kashmir's Vivrant Singh for 2.6 crores is among the talked-about deals of the day. While they bought some of the lesser-known local talents as well, pocketing Adil Rashid at the base price was cherry on the cake. Off the last players to go under the hammer was Windies all-rounder Akeil Hossein, who earlier didn't find a buyer, but was later picked by the former IPL winners at the base price.

Hyderabad, who let go of Kane Williamson ahead of the auction, will have a new leader in the upcoming season while the depth in bowling will keep their morale high in IPL 2023.

Here's the updated squad of SunRisers Hyderabad -