'I'm pinching myself': Cameron Green reacts after bagging a whopping amount in IPL Auction

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green on Friday (December 23) bagged a whopping ₹17.5 crores (₹175 million) from Mumbai Indians (MI) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction ahead of the upcoming edition of the IPL tournament.

It was expected that Green will attract the bidders as he was named one of the top players on the list. Apart from Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore were also involved in an intense bidding war



Green became a sensation on social media after he became the second-highest earner in the history of IPL. After raking in the moolah, Green revealed that he was a nervous wreck when he witnessed franchises getting involved in a bidding war to have him in their teams.

During his interaction with Star Sports show Cricket Live – Auction Special, the Aussie said, "I'm pinching myself that this has all happened. It's such a weird feeling watching an auction for yourself. I can't believe how nervous I was and I was shaking like anything when the final call was confirmed."

India's cash-rich league is a dream for many young cricketers. After he was picked by MI, Green said, "I've always been a huge fan of the IPL and it's going to be so cool to be a part of it. The Mumbai Indians are one of the powerhouses of the competition so I feel very humbled to be joining them. I can't wait to get there next year."

During IPL 2023, Green will join players like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, etc. The star-studded squad is most likely to include Jofra Archer.

Cameron is a fearsome batter and is also known for his outswing. He was picked as a pacer for Western Australia. He was impressive during India vs Australia series before the T20 World Cup, especially in the third match of the series when he hit the joint-second fastest fifty for Australia in Hyderabad. It was also the fastest T20I fifty smashed against India.

During his conversation, he also said, "I think joining such a great team in Mumbai, we obviously got such a history, all the past players that have played for them, and how great they are and how good the team is at the moment. I think you can look through all the players, playing with them, Rohit, Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav to name a few."

"We've got so much talent that you can learn off them and improve your own game. I loved my time in India for the two weeks then, so I'm happy I'm going to come back and be playing with the Mumbai Indians," Green added.

