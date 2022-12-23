US to approve Ukraine aid of $45bn including arms after Volodymyr Zelensky visit

The United States is all set to approve an aid package of over $45 billion for Ukraine just days after President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit. The US senate has already promised Zelensky that it will provide Ukraine with Patriot missiles in order to help their fight in the ongoing conflict with Russia.

The US has already sent over $50 billion in aid to Ukraine this year and the military and economic assistance will be part of the planned aids for 2023. United States President Joe Biden has also imposed strict sanctions on Russian politicians and the oil and gas supply from Moscow.

The main point of discussion between Zelensky and Biden during the recent visit was the acquisition of Patriot missiles in order to counter the Russian attacks. The two leaders were able to reach an understanding with Washington also providing Kyiv with modern battle tanks and long-range missiles called ATACMS. The bill is expected to pass the senate with unanimous support.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has already condemned the US for interfering in the conflict and he said that Russia will be looking to find a way to counter the newly-acquired Patriot missiles.

"Our goal is not to spin the flywheel of military conflict, but, on the contrary, to end this war."