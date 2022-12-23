WATCH - 'My grandmother started crying...' Harry Brook on getting picked by SRH in IPL 2023 mini-auction

England batter Harry Brook remains out of words after bagging a mega deal with SunRisers Hyderabad for the upcoming season of IPL. SRH picked the young English batter for a mind-boggling 13.25 crores in the ongoing mini-auction in Kochi. Upon receiving the news, Brook thanked the SRH team and even said his grandmother broke into tears hearing that.

In a video released by JioCinema, Harry was heard saying, 'I don't how to react, I'm lost my words now. I have dinner with my mom and grandmother and they are crying when SRH picked me in IPL auction."

Watch the video here -

Harry Brook's base price was Rs 2 crores and Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore were the first ones to open the bidding. It was during the 5.25 crore-mark when SunRisers Hyderabad entered the race. Having being involved in a bidding war with Rajasthan Royals until the end, Hyderabad stood winners in the race to sign Harry Brook.

The right-handed batter has been in incredible form of late. On his first away tour to Pakistan, Brook not only scored hundreds in all three Tests, he also inspired his team to clean sweep Pakistan on their home turf for the first time. Courtesy his excellent batting show, he was also awarded the player of the series. Before that, he was among the star performers for the team on their T20 leg to Pakistan as well. Not only this, Brook was also part of England's T20 World Cup winning campaign in Australia.