IPL 2023 Auction: Dream come true for this young Indian, who is also a trained boxer

Indian Premier League (IPL), a cash-rich Twenty20 cricket league, presents massive opportunities for young Indian players. The youngsters look for a chance to prove their mettle and showcase their talents to the selectors with the ultimate aim to get picked for the national team. In the IPL, they also play alongside top-class international players and get trained by proficient coaches.

The IPL 2023 is no different, as many young stars have made their way to the franchises, and one of them is Nishant Sindhu. This young player hails from Rohtak, a popular city in the North Indian state of Haryana. He was bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for ₹60 lakh. His base price was ₹20 lakh.

The 18-year-old smashed a match-winning half-century in the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 final against England, emerging as one of the top performers in the Indian team. He claimed six wickets from five games.

After CSK picked him, Nishant spoke to Sportstar and stated that he "always dreamed of playing in the IPL". He further said, "...keeping that in mind, I kept preparing myself so that I could get an opportunity to feature in the tournament soon. I am glad that the hardwork paid off."

While commenting on CSK, he said, "It is a dream come true to play under Dhoni sir. I am looking forward to learn a lot from him. Everyone wants to play the IPL and it is a great moment to be picked by Chennai Super Kings."

He termed his IPL call a "dream come true" but it's worth mentioning that cricket was not his first choice. In its report, Sportstar stated that Nishant followed his father's footsteps Sunil Sindhu, a state-level boxer, and trained as a boxer.

But destiny had something else in store for him. He fell in love with cricket when he joined the cricket academy, which is run by former Haryana first-class cricketer Ashwani Kumar.

"When I started boxing, I did not think of playing cricket someday, and obviously did not imagine playing in the IPL. But things just happened and I am glad that I will now be part of the IPL," he was quoted as saying by the outlet.

Nishant was impressive during the U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy in 2018-19. He scored a total of 572 runs and bagged 23 wickets and led Haryana's victory over Jharkhand in the final.

