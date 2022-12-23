'Cirkus' Twitter Review: Netizens call Ranveer Singh comedy drama 'outdated'
Ranveer Singh is back on the big screen with his most-awaited movie of the year, 'Cirkus.' The film, which casts a gamut of stars, has been directed by ace director Rohit Shetty. The holiday special set in the 1960s shows Ranveer playing the double role for the first time.
Ranveer and Rohit had earlier worked together on 'Simmba' back in 2018. The movie was released on Christmas and raked in moolah at the theatres. After years of a gap, Rohit and Ranveer have once again collaborated, but will it be able to impress the audience as the previous one did? Let's find out.
Based on William Shakespeare's play 'The Comedy of Errors', the film shows Ranveer as a circus operator who runs a big circus company with his gymnast friends as they all try to bring back the extinct circus culture to the public.
Other than Singh, the film stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma in the lead.
After the film was released, reviews started pouring in as eager cine-goers watched "First Day, First Show."
So far, the film has raked in negative reviews from the audience and critics alike. Fans have labelled the film as the worst movie of the year as they slammed the performance of Ranveer and other cast members.
Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh wrote: ''#OneWordReview...#Cirkus: OUTDATED.Rating: ⭐️⭐️Lacks entertainment and humour you associate with a #RohitShetty film… Has some funny moments [second half], but the spark is missing. #CirkusReview.''
#OneWordReview...#Cirkus: OUTDATED.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2022
Rating: ⭐️⭐️
Lacks entertainment and humour you associate with a #RohitShetty film… Has some funny moments [second half], but the spark is missing. #CirkusReview pic.twitter.com/vDoKULUllZ
Many social media users called the movie outdated and overdramatic.
Just saw the disastrous opening of #Cirkus. I loveeeee when I am right about something. The trailer hinted at a poor remake of #Humshakals , tbh 😅— BB Neutral (@BB_Neutral02) December 23, 2022
And, #RanveerSingh ‘s overacting ruined it for sure.
Rohit Shetty 'Cirkus' reminds me of Sajid Khan directed 'Humshaakals'. Not able to decide which was a worster film. Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma have really given bad performances. Maha Bakwaas Film. #CirkusReview #Cirkus #rohitshetty #RanveerSingh #humshaakals #PoojaHegde— Pankaj Sinha (@Pankajsinha2706) December 23, 2022
Pure Irritating Movie Experience🥴💀#Cirkus deserves an award for BAAP OF OVER THE TOP /LOUD /CRASS ACTING EVER in a single film.— N (@Nilzrav) December 22, 2022
The good news is if you can sit through Humshakals, you will be able to bear this one too.
MADE FOR KIDS, maybe BY THE KIDS! #CirkusReview
Plain boring movie. Not single good moment in whole movie. Don’t waste your money. It’s worse than Humshakals. #CirkusReview #Cirkus— . (@V1M30) December 23, 2022
#Cirkus is a JOKE which irritates & tests your tolerance level instead of making you laugh. Loud unfunny jokes, cringe acting from everyone involved & super fake artificial sets. #RohitShetty has gone lazy and it shows throughout. Ranveer is unbearable.— Box Office News (@Box_Office_new) December 23, 2022
1.5/5 ⭐#CirkusReview pic.twitter.com/aNdJcRtzfd
#Cirkus has lower advance booking than RamSethu, Bhediya , raksha bandhan which were massive flops— Eminent Woke (@WokePandemic) December 23, 2022
Even Rohit Shetty films are getting rejected who has never seen a flop movie