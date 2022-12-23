'Cirkus' Twitter Review: Netizens call Ranveer Singh comedy drama 'outdated'

Ranveer Singh is back on the big screen with his most-awaited movie of the year, 'Cirkus.' The film, which casts a gamut of stars, has been directed by ace director Rohit Shetty. The holiday special set in the 1960s shows Ranveer playing the double role for the first time.



Ranveer and Rohit had earlier worked together on 'Simmba' back in 2018. The movie was released on Christmas and raked in moolah at the theatres. After years of a gap, Rohit and Ranveer have once again collaborated, but will it be able to impress the audience as the previous one did? Let's find out.



Based on William Shakespeare's play 'The Comedy of Errors', the film shows Ranveer as a circus operator who runs a big circus company with his gymnast friends as they all try to bring back the extinct circus culture to the public.