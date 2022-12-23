Lionel Messi sends signed jersey to BCCI secretary Jay Shah, Pragyan Ojha shares photo on Instagram

Recently-crowned World Cup winner Argentina's Lionel Messi has sent a signed jersey to BCCI secretary Jay Shah, Pragyan Ojha - the former India spinner shared the image on his Instagram handle. Ojha wrote, #GOAT sends his best wishes & signed match jersey for jay bhai! What a humble personality. Hopefully I will get one for myself…. Soon 🤞🏽

On the signed number 10 jersey, it is written, 'Para Jay Shah, which translates to For Jay Shah.

Earlier, Shah also tweeted and congratulated Argentina on winning the World Cup. He wrote, 'What an incredible game of football! Both teams played extraordinarily well but congratulations to Argentina for winning their 3rd #FIFAWorldCup! A well-deserved victory.'

Messi's Argentina defeated the defending champions France in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Lusail on December 17th. Deemed by many as the greatest final ever, Argentina led during the major part of the match. Even though they were 2-0 up until the end of the 80th minute, they still couldn't win the match inside regular time. With two goals in two minutes from French striker Kylian Mbappe forced the match into the extra time. Over there, Messi scored the 2nd goal of the final whereas Mbappe completed his hattrick through the penalty awarded in the 117th minute.

With the scores now tied, the match went into the penalties where Argentina walked out as winners with the score of 4-2. The win in the final gave Argentina it's third World Cup and Lionel Messi his first silverware.