Thai PM Prayut Chan-O-Cha declares candidacy in next year's general election

Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha announced his intention of returning for another term in the general elections which will be held in May next year, local media reports said on Friday. The newly-created United Thai Nation Party "has offered to support me in becoming the next PM candidate in the next election," he told reporters outside Government House in Bangkok.

"I will make it clear today... that I have decided that I will join the role."

Prayut has been in the center of controversy in the past few years due to corruption charges and he has been the target of multiple trust votes in the parliament. The former army chief came into power in 2014 following a coup but since then, his popularity has taken a massive hit.

Also read | Covid crisis in China: Nearly 37mn people may have been infected on single day

The biggest development this year in Thai politics was the exit of Prayut from the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) – the biggest party in the ruling coalition. The PPRP has named acting deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan as the new leader and he will be their PM candidate in the upcoming elections.

Both Prayut and Prawit were part of the Thai military and although they will be competing against each other, both have maintained that the split has not caused harm to their personal relationship.