Ethiopian government and Tigray rebels agree to form joint monitory body

The government of Ethiopia and rebels in Tigray, the country's northernmost regional state, have mutually decided to form a monitoring body to terminate the country's brutal war. Both forces declared a truce in November that ceased violence in the northern Tigray region. However, tens of thousands have already died in the last two years of rivalry.

The agreement terms have a provision to create a compliance mechanism that addresses any violation. Ethiopia's military commanders and Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) finalised the accord at Kenya's capital Nairobi on Thursday, Barron's reported.

The joint committee would consist of a representative from each side, a delegate from IGAD (Intergovernmental Authority on Development) and the African Union (AU). The committee's prime focus is to find a peace deal and ensure that both sides respect the provisions. Furthermore, the committee would ensure that both forces stay faithful to TPLP's disarming.

Tigray's regional authorities have also shared the final terms of reference. It mentions that the rebels must not have any military supply. Moreover, the AU has chosen a panel of African experts to assist the committee in case of ceasefire violations.

Europen Union's top diplomat, Josep Borell, called the action a 'robust and sustainable monitoring mechanism.' He also mentioned the necessity of promoting reconciliation in Tigray's war-torn parts.

Many as half a million might have died, according to US officials. They have also warned that there might have been ethnic cleansing in parts of Tigray. However, Borell thinks that the war killed more than 100,000 people.

In November 2020, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent armies into Tigray. He alleged that TPLF (Tigray's ruling party) attacked the nation's army bases.

Since then, aid has started pouring again in Tigray to eliminate the dire scarcity of food, fuel, cash and medicines. Even though the situation has started improving in Tigray, the region suffers from an acute shortage of electricity and phone lines. The authorities have partially revived the banking and internet services.

(With input from agencies)