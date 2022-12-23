ugc_banner

IPL 2023 Auction: Who is Vivrant Sharma? Everything you need to know about J&K all-rounder bought by SRH

WION Web Team
Dec 23, 2022

Story highlights

SunRisers Hyderabad picked up the budding all-rounder for a price worth 2.6 crores. 

Jammu and Kashmir's Vivrant Sharma made quite a buzz at the bidding table during the ongoing 2023 mini-auction in Kochi. After a few biggies including Sam Curran, Cameron Green and Ben Stokes made headlines going for super-high amounts, local talents like Vivrant Sharma managed to carve some space of themselves too. Slated to go under the hammer at a base price of 20 lakhs, Vivrant's bid went up to 2.6 crores - a deal that was sealed by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). 

But who is this Vivrant Sharma? And how he managed to bag such a price despite being an unknown entity among the most of Indian fans. 

Vivrant Sharma is a 23-year-old budding all-rounder from J&K who bats left-handed and bowls leg spin. He was first introduced to the SRH camp by his now teammate Abdul Samad during this year's IPL as a net bowler. By then, Vivrant had just made his List-A debut and had played a few T20 games for his state as well.

Upon grabbing attention as a net bowler, Vivrant showed what he is capable of with the bat in hand in the following Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he scored 395 runs in 8 matches including a magnificent hundred and two fifties.

While his numbers in the domestic circuit aren't bad either. In the 14 List A matches played, Vivrant has scored 519 runs, whereas, in the 9 T20s he has 190 runs to his name at a strike rate close to 130. Even as a bowler he looked promising picking up six wickets in T20s and eight in List A.

Alongside Vivrant, SRH has also picked Harry Brooks from England for a whopping 13.5 crores and former Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal for 8.25 crores. Adil Rashid has also been picked by the former IPL winners while all-rounder Mayank Dagar was also purchased by them for 1.8 crores.

