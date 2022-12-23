16 Indian Army soldiers killed, four injured in road accident in Sikkim; PM Modi tweets condolences

Sixteen soldiers of the Indian Army were killed and four were injured in Sikkim on Friday (December 23) when the army truck transporting them skidded down a steep mountain slope and crashed.

According to the army, the truck was part of a three-vehicle convoy which was going from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu. "A rescue mission was immediately launched, and four injured soldiers have been air evacuated," the army's eastern command said in a statement on Friday and confirmed three Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and 13 soldiers died.

Political leaders in India including Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their condolences. Taking to Twitter, Modi prayed for the recovery of the injured soldiers.

"Pained by the loss of lives of our brave army personnel due to a road mishap in Sikkim. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," Modi said, according to a tweet by his office.

President Droupadi Murmu said on Twitter, ''Anguished to learn about the loss of lives of brave soldiers of the Indian Army in a road accident in Sikkim. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

India's defence minister Rajnath Singh, while condoling the deaths of the 16 soldiers, tweeted the country is deeply grateful for their service and commitment.

"Deeply pained by the loss of lives of the Indian Army personnel due to a road accident in North Sikkim. The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those who are injured," Singh said.

Sikkim has some of India's most dangerous high-altitude roads.

There have been many accidents in the past involving Indian Army vehicles near the country's vast boundary with China and Pakistan. In August this year, six paramilitary personnel were killed in an accident in Jammu and Kashmir when an armoured vehicle carrying them rolled down a mountain slope, news agency AFP reported.





