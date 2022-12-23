Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL Auction 2023 complete players’ list, full RCB Squad

On Friday (December 23), lives of many cricketers changed for the good during the IPL 2023 mini-auction, held in Kochi. While some superstar cricketers were expected to fetch big deals, many uncapped players also made a mark and were bought in the auction. Talking about the Virat Kohli-starrer Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the three-time runners-up did some smart shopping and added some handy players.

RCB had a quiet auction and began slowly. They had a steady progress and added the likes of Will Jacks (Rs 3.20 crore), Himanshu Sharma, and Reece Topley (Rs 1.9 crore), etc. -- all coming into their line-up with decent deals. They didn't spend handsomely on any player and, hence, ended the auction proceedings with a remaining purse of Rs 1.75 crore (INR 17.5 million).

Full squad of RCB for IPL 2023

Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Finn Allen, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Will Jacks, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Reece Topley, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh

Remaining purse: