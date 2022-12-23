ugc_banner

IPL auction 2023: Full list of sold players with price (Live Updating)

Kochi, IndiaWritten By: Vikrant SinghUpdated: Dec 23, 2022, 07:19 PM IST

IPL Auction 2023 sold players list: IPL mini-auction for the 2023 season started at 2:30 PM IST; where Sam Curran, Ben Stokes and Cameron Green turned out to be the most expensive bids in the IPL auction history so far!

England all-rounder Sam Curran became the most expensive player so far in the ongoing IPL 2023 auction at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Kochi. He was bought for INR 18.50 crores by Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also surpassed the INR 16.25 crore bid made by Rajasthan Royals for Chris Morris ahead of the 2021 season to become the most expensive player in league history. Cameron Green followed suit, with the Mumbai Indians paying INR 17.5 crore for the Australian cricketer. Ben Stokes matched Morris' mark as the Chennai Super Kings snagged him. He will be considered a possible successor to M S Dhoni, who may be playing his final season the next year. The IPL mini auction started at 2:30 PM IST in the Indian city of Kochi and the event is expected to wrap up by 9 PM IST.

Here is the list of all sold players so far in the IPL mini-auction 2023:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Ben Stokes - ₹16,25,00,000

Nishant Sindhu - ₹60,00,000

Ajinkya Rahane - ₹50,00,000

Shaik Rasheed - ₹20,00,000

Kyle Jamieson - ₹1,00,00,000

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Phil Salt - ₹2,00,00,000

Ishant Sharma - ₹50,00,000

Manish Pandey - ₹2,40,00,000

Mukesh Kumar - ₹5,50,00,000

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Kane Williamson - ₹2,00,00,000

K.S. Bharat - ₹1,20,00,000

Odean Smith - ₹50,00,000

Shivam Mavi - ₹6,00,00,000

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

N. Jagadeesan - ₹90,00,000

Vaibhav Arora- ₹60,00,000

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Nicholas Pooran- ₹16,00,00,000

Jaydev Unadkat - ₹50,00,000

Yash Thakur -₹45,00,000

Daniel Sams - ₹75,00,000

Romario Shepherd - ₹50,00,000

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Cameron Green - ₹17,50,00,000

Jhye Richardson - ₹1,50,00,000

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Jason Holder - ₹5,75,00,000

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Reece Topley - ₹1,90,00,000

Himanshu Sharma - ₹20,00,000

Will Jacks - ₹3,20,00,000

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Harry Brook- ₹13,25,00,000

Mayank Agarwal - ₹8,25,00,000

Heinrich Klaasen - ₹5,25,00,000

Vivrant Sharma Indian - ₹2,60,00,000

Adil Rashid - ₹2,00,00,000

Mayank Markande - ₹50,00,000

Upendra Singh Yadav - ₹25,00,000

Sanvir Singh - ₹20,00,000

Samarth Vyas- ₹20,00,000

