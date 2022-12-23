IPL auction 2023: Full list of sold players with price (Live Updating)
Story highlights
IPL Auction 2023 sold players list: IPL mini-auction for the 2023 season started at 2:30 PM IST; where Sam Curran, Ben Stokes and Cameron Green turned out to be the most expensive bids in the IPL auction history so far!
England all-rounder Sam Curran became the most expensive player so far in the ongoing IPL 2023 auction at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Kochi. He was bought for INR 18.50 crores by Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also surpassed the INR 16.25 crore bid made by Rajasthan Royals for Chris Morris ahead of the 2021 season to become the most expensive player in league history. Cameron Green followed suit, with the Mumbai Indians paying INR 17.5 crore for the Australian cricketer. Ben Stokes matched Morris' mark as the Chennai Super Kings snagged him. He will be considered a possible successor to M S Dhoni, who may be playing his final season the next year. The IPL mini auction started at 2:30 PM IST in the Indian city of Kochi and the event is expected to wrap up by 9 PM IST.
Here is the list of all sold players so far in the IPL mini-auction 2023:
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Ben Stokes - ₹16,25,00,000
Nishant Sindhu - ₹60,00,000
Ajinkya Rahane - ₹50,00,000
Shaik Rasheed - ₹20,00,000
Kyle Jamieson - ₹1,00,00,000
Delhi Capitals (DC)
Phil Salt - ₹2,00,00,000
Ishant Sharma - ₹50,00,000
Manish Pandey - ₹2,40,00,000
Mukesh Kumar - ₹5,50,00,000
Gujarat Titans (GT)
Kane Williamson - ₹2,00,00,000
K.S. Bharat - ₹1,20,00,000
Odean Smith - ₹50,00,000
Shivam Mavi - ₹6,00,00,000
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
N. Jagadeesan - ₹90,00,000
Vaibhav Arora- ₹60,00,000
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
Nicholas Pooran- ₹16,00,00,000
Jaydev Unadkat - ₹50,00,000
Yash Thakur -₹45,00,000
Daniel Sams - ₹75,00,000
Romario Shepherd - ₹50,00,000
Mumbai Indians (MI)
Cameron Green - ₹17,50,00,000
Jhye Richardson - ₹1,50,00,000
Rajasthan Royals (RR)
Jason Holder - ₹5,75,00,000
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
Reece Topley - ₹1,90,00,000
Himanshu Sharma - ₹20,00,000
Will Jacks - ₹3,20,00,000
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
Harry Brook- ₹13,25,00,000
Mayank Agarwal - ₹8,25,00,000
Heinrich Klaasen - ₹5,25,00,000
Vivrant Sharma Indian - ₹2,60,00,000
Adil Rashid - ₹2,00,00,000
Mayank Markande - ₹50,00,000
Upendra Singh Yadav - ₹25,00,000
Sanvir Singh - ₹20,00,000
Samarth Vyas- ₹20,00,000