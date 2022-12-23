IPL 2023 Auction: Australia's Cameron Green goes to Mumbai Indians for Rs 17.5 crores

Young Aussie all-rounder Cameron Green has gone for a mind-boggling Rs 17.5 crores to five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL 2023 auction. This price has made him the second-most expensive player ever in the history of this league. Quite ironically, the most-expensive player was also sold in this auction - England's Sam Curran, who was purchased by Punjab Kings for Rs 18.5 crores.

Green has come across as an exciting prospect for the Australian team lately. Although he hasn't played many T20I matches so far, his impact during those are well remembered by everyone. Who can forget his outing against India in the 3rd T20I in Hyderabad this year, where he scored the second-fastest fifty by an Australian in just 19 balls. Batting up the order, Green used his long strides and hammered the Indian bowlers to all parts of the ground. His clean and confident hitting impressed one and all.

At Mumbai Indians, he will accompany the likes of Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brewis and Suryakumar Yadav. With Kieron Pollard now retired from the IPL following the retention list announcement, Mumbai wanted a match-winner to replace him, and they seem to have picked the right one.