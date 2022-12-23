UK government warns travellers of possible delays as passport staff walk out

In the latest spate of workers demanding an increase in wages, Border Force workers at six airports went on strike on Friday causing massive delays for UK passengers.

To cover for the stoppage caused by passport staff, the government employed military personnel and civil servants to operate booths at the airports--Heathrow, Birmingham, Cardiff, Gatwick, Glasgow and Manchester.

The government has further warned travellers that delays could lead to people being held on planes or disrupting departures.

It is claimed that the border Force officers will stage a strike every day throughout the year except December 27.

Organised by the Public and Commercial Services (PCS), the strike is the first of eight planned till January 1.

Secretary-General Mark Derwotka said that many Border Force workers are facing issues with cost-of-living.

He told BBC radio, "Forty thousand of our members are using food banks. 45,000 of them are claiming in-work benefits. They are the in-work poor." He added that the strike is over pension and job security.

After the previous strike, UK's Health Secretary Steve Barclay writing in Daily Telegraph accused medical workers of taking a "conscious decision" to cause "inflict harm" on patients.

The unions called Barclay's comments "insulting" to the ambulance workers who according to the organisation were "forced" to strike as the government failed to address their issues.

Strikers have threatened to say that if the government refuses to discuss their pay, the strikers will further stop facilities during the new year.

(With inputs from agencies)