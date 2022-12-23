Abhishek Bachchan replies to Taslima Nasreen as author compares actor to his dad Amitabh Bachchan
Known for his straight, nonchalant responses to his online trolls and critics, actor Abhishek Bachchan recently responded to Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen's tweet comparing him and his father, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan.
On Thursday, Taslima tweeted, "Amitabh Bachchan ji loves his son Abhishek Bachchan so much that he thinks his son inherited all his talents and his son is the best. Abhishek is good, but I do not think Abhishek is as talented as Amitji."
Reacting to the tweet, Abhishek replied, "Absolutely correct, Ma’am. Nobody comes close to him in talent or anything else for that matter. He will always remain ‘the best’ ! I am an extremely proud son. (folded hands emoji)."
Several fans responded to Taslima and pointed out that it was not right to compare the two. A person wrote, "That is probably why he isn't rated that much and that's sad. He is better than most of them but just always gets compared to his father."
"Ma’am, Amitabh Bachchan is a legend! Comes once in a lifetime! Like Sachin Tendulkar, Dilip Saab, Magic Johnson, Marlon Brando, etc. Show me one son who can immediately be better than the father. The father is saying in his own words. You are you! And you are good," said another Twitter user.
Actor Suniel Shetty posted a red heart emoji, reacting to Abhishek's tweet. Nasreen later deleted the tweet, perhaps after reading Abhishek's reaction.
Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in psychological thriller 'Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 3'. He was also seen in Netflix film 'Dasvi' which fetched him the best actor award at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2022. Dasvi also bagged the Best Film, Web Original award. Speaking about it, Amitabh tweeted, “My pride .. my joy .. you have proved your point .. you were derided, ridiculed mocked .. but you silently without any tom tomming, showed your mettle .. you are and shall ever be the BEST.”