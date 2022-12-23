US Senate passes $1.7 trillion spending bill to avert partial government shutdown

A government spending bill, amounting to $1.7 trillion, was passed by the US Senate on Thursday to avert the government’s partial shutdown. The bill has now been sent to US President Joe Biden for his official signature and to the House for its approval. The legislation will provide funding for various US military and non-military programmes till September 30, 2023. Meanwhile, the legislation includes wartime aid worth $44.9 billion which will be provided to Ukraine and banning the usage of social media applications like TikTok, which are run owned by the Chinese, on devices of the federal government.

The passing of the bill was slowed down after an amendment was introduced by conservative Republican Mike Lee for slowing immigration. This gave the Democrats an opportunity to introduce an amendment for boosting law enforcement agencies’ funds, which are located on the border.

However, the two amendments failed which permitted the lawmakers to go ahead. The massive spending bill includes $858 billion for defence as well as $772.5 billion for non-defence programmes.

Lawmakers hurried for the spending bill’s approval, as many of them were anxious about the completion of the task before they are stranded in Washington because of the winter storm ahead of the holidays. Few also wanted to finalise the funding before it is made harder by the new Republican-controlled House to find a compromise.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had on Wednesday night emphasised the importance of US aid in the Russia-Ukraine war. “Your money is not charity. It’s an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way,” Zelenskyy had stated.

The spending bill’s funds include Ukraine and NATO allies’ emergency assistance as per US President Joe Biden’s request. Chuck Schumer, leader of the Democratic majority, said that it will be Congress’ worst step to give any signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin that the US is wavering in its commitment made to Ukraine.

“He made it clear that without this aid package, the Ukrainians will be in real trouble and could even lose the war. So that makes the urgency of getting this legislation done all the more important,” Schumer said.