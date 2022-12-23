Emily in Paris S3 review: Emily and her life in Paris is not thrilling anymore

Making a new series is somewhat easier compared to creating a sequel of a hit franchise as it has to invariably match up to the audience's expectations. Netflix's 'Emily in Paris' is one such show that became an audience favourite during the COVID-19 pandemic and made millions of people fall in love with the exciting and cheery American girl Emily played by Lilly Collins and how she begins her new life in Paris.

Two years down the line, the makers have already given us two seasons. The third season released on Friday on Netflix. Was this new season worth the wait? Or are makers just dragging the show under the franchise name and offering nothing new? Let's find out.

After the chaotic ending of the last season, Emily is stuck between her two bosses: first, her pregnant American boss Madeline (Kate Walsh), and then her French firm president Sylvie, who has left her position at Savoir and is now working on her new firm. Both Madeline and Sylvie need Emily, but it is up to her to decide who she will assist with her innovative ideas; whether she will select Madeline and save her job, or Sylvie and become an unemployed American in Paris.

Emily's love life is going fine with her British banker boyfriend, Alfie, but she still has hidden feelings for Gabriel, who is running his restaurant and is very serious about Camille.

What's new this season?

The new season is not all about Emily. In the previous season, the makers focused primarily on Emily, but in this new season, they have improved and focused on other characters and showed the emotional and professional struggles that they are going through in their life simultaneously with Emily.

Mindy played by Ashley Park, has carved out a place in people's hearts. So keeping that in mind, her love and professional life are the primary emphasis of this season. Not just Mindy, but other characters like Sylvie and Camille have received abundant screen time.

What does this season lack?

As compared to the first two, this one is not as much fun as we were expecting it to be. Emily has understood that she belongs in Paris and is looking for a stable future with the French. Emily is not any more enthusiastic and entertaining as she used to be. As always, she is doing her best as an American marketing executive, and the complications are still there, but not that much.

The 10-episode series created by Darren Star is pretty predictable and does not offer anything major, except for the last climax that will surely make the fourth season exciting.

The show is lazily written and unnecessarily exaggerated and somewhere feels like, the makers have just made the show for the sake of fans' excitement for another season.

When it comes to fashion, this season will be disappointing, especially for Emily. Lilly Collins's character is wearing outrageously eye-popping outfits and looks overdressed every time. Other characters, though, are well-dressed, particularly Sylvie, whose ensembles are to die for.

The series has many flaws; the plot is not riveting and entertaining when compared to the first two seasons.

This season only belongs to Paris - its beautiful parks, picturesque settings, cafés, French food, and croissants. All over, this season is made only to take the story forward—no major twists or turns. Season 3 will neither bore nor excite you; - there is Paris, friends, fashion and lots of French food. It's glossy alright, but hollow within.