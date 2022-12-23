IPL 2023 Auction: Sam Curran becomes the most expensive player ever, sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 18.5 crores

Punjab Kings purchased the England all-rounder Sam Curran for a whopping Rs 18.5 crores, making him the most-expensive player in the IPL history. T20 World Cup winner Curran was always going to make headlines at this year's mini-auction given his credentials as both bowler and a batter in T20 format. Curran, who had represented a couple of franchises in the past including that of Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings, returns to Punjab for the upcoming season.

Mumbai and Bangalore started off the bidding for the English all-rounder who's base price was 2 crores. Soon after Chennai and Rajasthan Royals joined the chase. Just when it looked like either of them could bag his services, Punjab Kings entered the race. They looked determined to get Curran again despite the price crossing the previous most-expensive figure of Rs 16.5 crores for South African Chris Morris.

Mumbai Indians were also looking to get Sam Curran as a replacement for Kieron Pollard but fell second in the race as Punjab Kings broke the bank for him and got him for 18.5 crores. Later, Punjab Kings also bought Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza for a base price of Rs 50 crores.