IPL 2023 mini auction free live streaming on YouTube: Check how you can watch it online?

IPL 2023 mini-auction free live streaming on YouTube: The D-day has arrived with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction taking place in Kochi -- for the first time ever -- on Friday afternoon (December 23). The cash-rich league had already hosted the IPL 2022 mega auction, which was a two-day affair, early this year in February and will see a lot more action and drama in the mini-auction proceedings in the state of Kerala. On the occasion, Daily Sports Speaks is providing free live streaming of the mega event on its YouTube channel. Players such as Cameron Green, Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brooks, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jason Holder, etc. are set to fetch whopping deals in the auction.

IPL 2023 Auction Full Details

Date: 23rd December 2022

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Kochi, India

Live: Jio Cinema

Live Telecast: Star Sports

The detailed list is as below:

Total Player List - (405 players)

Capped - (119 players)

Uncapped - (282 players)

Associate - (4 players)

capped Indians (19 players)

capped International (70 players)

Uncapped Indians (254 players)

Uncapped International (28 players)

How you can watch IPL Auction 2023 on YouTube?

Fans can watch free live streaming on Daily Sports YouTube channel and other sports channels are also offering live streaming

