WATCH: Virat Kohli's death stare to Rishabh Pant goes viral during Day 2 of Dhaka Test

Day 2 of the ongoing second and final Test between India and Bangladesh has been filled with drama and lots of action on the 22-yard cricket strip. While the day started with India losing both their openers for cheap and No. 3 batter Cheteshwar Pujara also returning to the pavillion before the lunch break, the visitors could've lost another wicket due to a miscommunication between former skipper Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant.

The incident took place on the last ball before lunch with Virat on strike. The right-hander played a flick shot to mid-on and was keen on taking a single. However, Pant sent him back as Kohli somehow managed to reach the crease with a diving effort. It wasn't well received as the senior pro gave a death stare to Pant. Here's the video which has gone viral on social media platforms:

After the lunch break, Kohli perished soon edging one to the keeper off Taskin Ahmed's delivery. He was dismissed for 24 (73), leaving India tottering at 94 for 4 after Bangladesh managed 227 all-out in 73.5 overs. Following Kohli's dismissal, India have counterattacked -- and rode on their luck -- to be well-placed at 226 for 4 courtesy of an entertaining and unbeaten 132-run fifth-wicket stand between Pant (86 not out) and Shreyas Iyer (58 not out).