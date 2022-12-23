WATCH: Virat Kohli's death stare to Rishabh Pant goes viral during Day 2 of Dhaka Test
Story highlights
IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli played a flick shot to mid-on and was keen on taking a single. However, Rishabh Pant sent him back as Kohli somehow managed to reach the crease with a diving effort. This was followed by a death stare from the former skipper -
IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli played a flick shot to mid-on and was keen on taking a single. However, Rishabh Pant sent him back as Kohli somehow managed to reach the crease with a diving effort. This was followed by a death stare from the former skipper -
Day 2 of the ongoing second and final Test between India and Bangladesh has been filled with drama and lots of action on the 22-yard cricket strip. While the day started with India losing both their openers for cheap and No. 3 batter Cheteshwar Pujara also returning to the pavillion before the lunch break, the visitors could've lost another wicket due to a miscommunication between former skipper Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant.
The incident took place on the last ball before lunch with Virat on strike. The right-hander played a flick shot to mid-on and was keen on taking a single. However, Pant sent him back as Kohli somehow managed to reach the crease with a diving effort. It wasn't well received as the senior pro gave a death stare to Pant. Here's the video which has gone viral on social media platforms:
That Stare from Virat Kohli..!— Dinne Sudhakar (@Sudhakar0718) December 23, 2022
Damn..#INDvsBAN #ViratKohli #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/LxGsGHZ8wl
Also read: 'Our captain doesn't know....': Ex-Pakistan pacer lashes out at Babar Azam after England whitewash
After the lunch break, Kohli perished soon edging one to the keeper off Taskin Ahmed's delivery. He was dismissed for 24 (73), leaving India tottering at 94 for 4 after Bangladesh managed 227 all-out in 73.5 overs. Following Kohli's dismissal, India have counterattacked -- and rode on their luck -- to be well-placed at 226 for 4 courtesy of an entertaining and unbeaten 132-run fifth-wicket stand between Pant (86 not out) and Shreyas Iyer (58 not out).
With India trailing by only a run, they will rely on Pant-Iyer and their lower-order batters to take their lead beyond the 100-run mark in the final session of the day.