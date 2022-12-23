UK couple, battling cancer in pregnancy, gives birth to perfectly healthy ‘miracle’ baby

A UK couple, who was fighting cancer and going through chemotherapy in the pregnancy days, gave birth to a ‘miracle baby’. The doctors had diagnosed James Jefferson-Loveday with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in December 2021, months before his wife Bethany was found suffering from cancer, when she was 21 weeks pregnant.

It was the husband’s cancer diagnosis which made the couple try for a baby. After receiving the treatment, the couple gave birth to a healthy baby Heidi, who is being called a “miracle baby”.

Dr Salim Shafeek, from whom the couple received treatment, said, “The combination of being pregnant and having high-grade Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma is exceptionally rare, and Bethany is the first case of this I've treated in my 25 years as a Consultant Haematologist."

In her first trimester, Bethany was unwell, while her husband was receiving chemotherapy for his lymphoma. After she sought medical help, she received devastating news. "I will never forget the moment I was given my diagnosis. I remember questioning how this was possible as my husband was undergoing treatment for Hodgkin's lymphoma at the time,” said Bethany.

The hospital trust said that she discussed all treatment options with Worcestershire Royal Hospital’s consultant obstetrician before going through six cycles of chemotherapy. Dr Shafeek stated that they were not able to delay the process of chemotherapy or use stronger treatment which had to end in 35 weeks so that she is given enough time to recover from childbirth.

"After every chemotherapy I felt a sense of celebration that I had another one under my belt and was closer to having my baby," Bethany said. She added that her husband "completely understood what I was going through" as he underwent his treatment and also had his head shaved when his wife lost her hair.

The hospital trust stated that she underwent a Caesarean section to deliver her baby daughter Heidi, who was miraculously healthy and free from any adverse effects. "James and I both agree that Heidi's birthday was the best day of our lives. It is the happiest I have ever felt," said the new mother.

"Dr Shafeek described Heidi as a miracle and reflecting back on the past year, he is absolutely right,” she added. She stated that the hospital team is like her family. "All manner of scenarios had been mapped out to ensure a plan was in place to manage any risks should they arise. It's difficult to put into words how grateful we are as a family for everything they have done for us," she said.