Scotland passes law making it easier for people to change gender

Lawmakers in Scotland's devolved parliament passed a contentious law on Thursday (December 22) which makes it easier for people to change their gender. The issue saw a rare rebellion within the ruling Scottish National Party (SNP). The UK government has also voiced 'concerns' about the law. The legislation got 86 votes in favour and 39 against.

As per the new law medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria before altering the gender will no longer be required.

"The motion is therefore agreed and the Gender Recognition Reform Scotland Bill is passed," presiding officer Alison Johnstone said to loud applause from the public gallery.

Now, 16 and 17-year-olds will also be able to change their gender. There were efforts by some Scottish lawmakers to keep the eligible age at 18 years.

The law reduces from two years to three months -- or six months for 16-17 year-olds -- the time needed for an applicant to live in their new gender before it is officially recognised.

An additional three-month reflection period is also required, during which time those who have initiated or are considering altering their gender can change their mind.

Those opposing the law expressed fear that it would be a danger to women and girls, particularly around the provision of single-sex spaces.

But the Scottish government insists the legislation will not impact the Equality Act, which allows for trans people to be excluded from single-sex spaces such as changing rooms and shelters.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who has faced one of the biggest internal rebellions of her eight-year tenure over the issue, said the previous system to change gender was "intrusive, traumatic and dehumanising".

(With inputs from agencies)

