IPL 2023 mini-auction: EXPLAINED! All you need to know about the 'Impact Player' rule

D-day has finally arrived. The IPL 2023 mini-auction is set to get underway on Friday (December 23) afternoon in Kochi, for the first time ever, with all eyes on who will be the marquee players for whom the ten franchises will be ready to break the bank. The likes of Cameron Green, Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, Mayank Agarwal, Jason Holder, and many uncapped players -- both Indian and overseas -- are set to grab a lot of eyeballs as the ten teams are looking to revive ahead of the next year's edition.

Ahead of the auction, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced a new rule, i.e. the 'impact player' rule. It made quite a lot of noise before the commencement of the auction proceedings. Here's all you need to know about the impact player rule, how it works, and more:

What is an Impact Player rule?

The Impact Player rule gives a chance to a team to make a tactical substitution during a game. At the time of the coin toss, the captain will mention as many as four substitutes along with the starting XI. The player can replace any member of the starting XI at any given point before the conclusion of the 14th over of either inning. The player will be able to bat as well as complete his full quota of overs.

Interestingly, the Impact Player can even replace a batter who is already out and still get to bat - for as long as the team uses only 11 batters. On the other hand, the Impact Player can also come in place of a bowler who has already bowled a few overs and yet will be able to bowl his four overs.

The limitations

While it certainly sounds like an interesting addition to the game, the Impact Player rule also has some limitations. The player is not applicable in a game reduced to less than 10 overs aside. Also, there is no mandate to use an Impact Player in every match. However, before using it, the captain or head coach, or manager has to convey the same to the on-field umpire.

When can they be introduced?

The Impact Player can only come into play at the end of an over, and not during it. However, there are a few exceptions: if a batting team uses its Impact Player card at the fall of a wicket, or if the fielding team decides to swap an injured fielder with the Impact Player during an over.

It is to be noted that the substituted player will no longer be able to take part in the game once replaced by the Impact Player -- not even as a substitute fielder. For instance, if a bowler is suspended, having bowled two beamers in an over, he can be replaced by the Impact Player. Nonetheless, in this case, that player won't be able to bowl. Hence, the usage of an Impact Player has to be a wise call by captains.

BCCI's take on Impact Player

"With the ever-growing popularity of T20 cricket, it is imperative that we look at introducing new dimensions which will make this format more attractive and interesting not only for our viewers but also the participating teams from a strategic viewpoint," the BCCI statement said.