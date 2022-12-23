Hollywood star Samuel L Jackson caught liking porn on Twitter

It is not yet clear if the tweets were liked by a third party handling his Twitter account or if the page was hacked. The actor celebrated his 74th birthday on Wednesday, December 21.



After Jackson's name started trending due to the likes, they were removed - but not before his followers screen-grabbed them and shared them online with comments about his supposed taste in adult material.



One fan joked he had an "old freaky a**" while others leapt to the 'Snakes on a Plane' veteran's defence, saying he had every right to like porn.



One said, "He's a baller and I respect it. He's earned the right to like the tweets he did," while yet another of his supporters added, "Let that man be a horny old man in peace!"