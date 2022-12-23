Shah Rukh Khan was too shy to show his abs, reveals 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' choreographer Bosco Martis

Fans have been marveling over Shah Rukh Khan's new, toned physique in the trailer of 'Pathaan' but choreographer Bosco Martis has revealed that Khan was shy to flaunt his abs on screen.



'Jhoome Jo Pathaan', the second song of 'Pathaan' was unveiled on Thursday and features the very fit Khan grooving to the peppy beats with the film's leading lady Deepika Padukone.



Taking to Instagram, Bosco shared the pictures which he captioned, "This is undoubtedly one of the best pictures I have on my Insta page. Been so lucky to get this picture I know you were very shy to click this one. And you were also so shy to show your Abs Sir. It`s a treasured moment for me for a life time. Thank so much @iamsrk for nailing our moves and posing for this picture. All this and picture credit goes to @poojadadlani02 I really sneaked this one. Hope we all enjoy our glorious #pathaan. @deepikapadukone you are the epitome of glamour shining and looking super hot.(Sic)"