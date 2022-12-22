Ukraine war: Official killed in car blast in Russia-controlled Lyubimivka

An official in the Russian-controlled village of Lyubimivka in southern Ukraine was killed in a car blast on Thursday, Moscow-installed authorities said. Lyubimivka is located on the eastern bank of the Dnipro river, which has been occupied by Russian troops after they retreated from Kherson last month, rendering the river a new frontline, news agency AFP reported.

Taking to Telegram, the authorities said the official- Andrei Nikolayevich Shtepa, "a sincere patriot of his native land, died tragically as a result of a car explosion." They blamed Ukraine for Shtepa's death.

This is the latest in the series of targeted attacks against Russian-installed officials in occupied areas of Ukraine.

Earlier, Russian-appointed deputy head of Berdyansk city Oleg Boyko and his wife Lyudmyla, who headed the city's election commission for the referendum were killed in September. During the same month, the Lugansk separatist administration's top prosecutor and his deputy were also killed in an attack.

Meanwhile on Thursday the former head of Russia's space agency Dmitry Rogozin said he was injured by shelling in Ukraine's Donetsk- another city controlled by Russian troops.

According to the TASS news agency, the incident took place on Wednesday evening at a hotel where Rogozin was staying with a local official and a group of advisors. Russian authorities said the shelling left some dead and some injured.

The Russian news channel Rossiya 24 TV broadcast images of the damaged hotel and restaurant with parts of the roof destroyed and debris scattered around the rooms and outside in the garden.

In a Telegram post, Rogozin, who is an ardent supporter of Russia's offensive in Ukraine, said he suffered a back injury after a metal fragment was lodged above his right shoulder blade, adding he will be needing surgery.

The former head of the Russian space agency added that the shelling took place during a "work meeting" in the restaurant of the hotel. However, Rossiya 24 said Rogozin was celebrating his 59th birthday at the time of the attack.

