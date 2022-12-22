In blow to Spain's meat industry, man accused of sexual advances acquitted: Report

Two women in Spain have lost a landmark challenge to the sexual abuse in the country's meat industry after a court acquitted a manager accused of sexual advances and using the threat of dismissal to demand sex. A report by the Guardian on Thursday said the incidents were alleged to have taken place at an abattoir (slaughterhouse) north of Barcelona.

The women, who have worked in the meat industry, brought up the case and appealed the court's decision, claiming the harassment began back in 2016.

Montserrat Castañé, the victim, said that she was cleaning the facility when the manager, who worked for a company subcontracted by the plant demanded a kiss which she refused.

This incident was followed by four years of harassment and unwanted touching, according to Castañé. The victim also alleged that the manager demanded sex and warned she could be fired if she did not comply, the Guardian report said.

The second victim has refused to identify herself and has not spoken on the court's verdict.

In 2020, Castañé and the second woman filed a police complaint after they had raised the issue with the company that owned the meat processing plant and the subcontracted company. The manager was later accused of two counts of sexual harassment.

However two years later, a judge at a court in Manresa, absolved him of all charges, the report said. The judge noted that there were no ''direct witnesses or references to the facts presented."

The subcontracted company, where the manager worked, was also absolved of any liability.

The judge's decision also pointed out that it was striking that the victims took years to file a complaint against the manager, according to the report.

Montserrat Castañé told the Guardian that she and the other woman would not give up, adding the judge's decision was not the end.

