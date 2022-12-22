Top 10 world news: Kremlin accuses US of proxy war, Eva Kaili claims innocence, & more

Kremlin said no signs of willingness for peace talks were visible during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the US and accused the United States of engaging in a proxy war with Russia. In other news, European Union MEP Eva Kaili, who was arrested on charges of taking a bribe from Qatar to influence the EU Parliament's influence policy, claimed that she is innocent. Meanwhile, French serial killer Charles Sobhraj is set to be released from prison on Friday in Nepal, after the country's Supreme Court ordered that the former be freed from imprisonment.

Click on the headlines to read more:

​The Russian government on Thursday stated that the Patriot missile systems which will be supplied to Ukraine by the United States, as announced during a visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Washington on Wednesday, will not contribute to settling the war between Kyiv and Moscow, and won't stop Russia from achieving its targets.

European Union MEP Eva Kaili has claimed that she is innocent and that her boyfriend should be blamed for the Qatar scandal since he was the one carrying a bag full of cash. Kaili was arrested along with three other people in connection with taking bribes from Qatar to influence policy making in the EU Parliament.

French serial killer Charles Sobhraj will be released from a prison in Nepal on Friday after the Supreme Court ordered him to be freed on Wednesday. Known as the ''Bikini Killer'' and ''The Serpent'', Sobhraj had been serving a life sentence in Nepal since 2003.

In a historic move, lawmakers in Spain passed a transgender rights bill on Thursday permitting people above the age of 16 to change the gender on their ID card, legislation which has left the feminist movement and left-wing government of Spain divided.

With the increased spread of Covid in China, there is a shortage of antiviral medicines such as Pfizer's Paxlovid. As a result, citizens are turning to the black market to buy these medicines.

A day after the Taliban banned women from studying at universities, armed guards could be seen stopping hundreds of young women from entering Afghan university campuses on Wednesday. AFP reported that a group of students could be seen gathered outside universities in the capital, Kabul. They were barred from entering by armed guards standing at the shuttered gates.





A plane that was reportedly carrying Sam Bankman-Fried, the FTX founder and a former cryptocurrency mogul, arrived in Westchester County, New York on Wednesday. Bankman-Fried decided to agree to extradition in part out of a "desire to make the relevant customers whole," as per a court filing dated December 20.

House January 6 committee is set to release an 800-page report Thursday that concludes that Donald Trump criminally plotted to overturn his 2020 election defeat. It would further mention that he “provoked his supporters to violence” at the Capitol falsely claiming voter fraud.

James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water' is currently running in theatres and has crossed $500 million in less than a week. The film, which is a sequel to 2009's science fiction epic 'Avatar' will follow at least three more sequels. And interestingly, the third film is already filmed and Cameron has shot the first act of even the fourth film. Movies being shot simultaneously are not new.