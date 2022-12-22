Explained: Why does Zelensky invoke Battles of Saratoga and World War II in the US Congress speech?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the United States Congress on Thursday (December 22) during his visit to Washington amid what Russia calls its “special military operation” in Kyiv. The speech, which was a little over 20 minutes, refers to three battles out of which two have historically been the turning point of their respective wars.

Zelensky compared the ongoing fight for the small eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, to the Battle of Saratoga which was fought during the US Revolutionary War against the British. While also comparing the ongoing conflict with Russia to World War II’s Battle of the Bulge.

Battle of Saratoga and fight for Bakhmut

“The Russian military and mercenaries have been taking Bakhmut nonstop since May. They have been taking it day and night, but Bakhmut stands,” said Zelensky had said in his speech. He added, “Just like the Battle of Saratoga, the fight for Bakhmut will change the tragic story of our war for independence and of freedom,”

Referring to the Battle of Saratoga was seen as a turning point in the American Revolutionary War (1775-1783) fought by the ‘Patriots’ who wanted to gain independence from Great Britain. After over 150 years of Britain controlling the 13 colonies, once created in the 1600s it was not until the mid-1700s that they began taxing and imposing their laws on the colonies.

This led to years of tensions between the colonies and Britain that eventually culminated in a revolution and subsequent war. On July 4, 1776, after the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the colonies officially declared themselves free from the British.

However, at the beginning of the war, Patriots faced many defeats against the strongest militaries in the world at the time with trained soldiers and resources. But the two-part battle was seen as a turning point of the war in favour of the colonists, with support from countries like France. According to the archives, the first one was fought on September 19 and the second on October 7.

Meanwhile, in present-day Ukraine, the battle for Bakhmut has been going on for nearly five months with incessant bombing and civilians fleeing the city which was once reportedly populated with at least 70,000 people has been reduced to nearly 10,000. On the other hand, citing Konrad Muzyka, a Polish military analyst, Reuters reported that even if Russia manages to win, it will be at a great cost.

Furthermore, experts say, there is also a fear that the Kremlin’s forces will use this city as a stepping stone to capturing two bigger cities, Kramatorsk and Sloviansk. Additionally, if Ukraine loses then it will be cut off from its access to its road and rail supply line intersection in Bakhmut. However, Muzyka says that its strategic value in Russia has also been lessened since August due to Ukraine’s heavy fortification around the region.

“The fighting for Bakhmut is not senseless, but strategically unsound (for Russia) given weak offensive potential and no prospect of breakthrough even if the city is captured,” said Michael Kofman, an expert on the Russian military at a US-based think tank. However, Muzyka says that the battle for this region has become a “battle of attrition”.

Furthermore, the report citing British intelligence says that Bakhmut’s capture has become “primarily a symbolic, political objective” for Moscow, something that could lift morale. While for Ukraine, the experts said this region is partly about constant support from its allies in the West. This comes after Kyiv’s forces have achieved a string of successes in pushing back against Russia.

According to Kofman, “At this stage, Ukraine is the victim of its own recent success, and suffers from heightened expectations of sustained momentum.” Furthermore, the report suggests that Ukraine’s recent success and fewer defeats could be perceived by the West as a stalemate which would then be less willing to extend support to Ukraine as the western countries continue to deal with economic pressures, as a result of this conflict.

Russia-Ukraine conflict and World War II’s Battle of the Bugle

“The Russian tactic is primitive. They burn down and destroy everything they see. They sent thugs to the frontlines. They sent convicts to the war...They threw everything against us – similar to the other tyranny, which in the Battle of the Bulge threw everything it had against the free world,” said the Ukrainian president in his speech.

He added, “Just like the brave American soldiers, which held their lines and fought back Hitler’s forces during the Christmas of 1944, brave Ukrainian soldiers are doing the same to Putin’s forces this Christmas. Ukraine holds its lines and will never surrender!”

The Ukrainian president is referring to the Battle of the Bulge fought between, December 16, 1944, to January 25, 1945, which marked the final major counteroffensive by the German forces against the Allied Powers. The battle witnessed heavy fighting and casualties which has also been attributed to the poor weather in the region, however, the Allies prevailed.

Earlier this month, as the conflict continued well into 10 months, Russia ruled out the possibility of a “Christmas ceasefire” and also rejected Ukraine’s calls for the withdrawal of troops with Christmas marking the end of the conflict.

On December 14, in response to questions regarding the possibility of a “Christmas ceasefire” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, “No, no such offers have been received from anybody. This topic is not on the agenda.”

Furthermore, while Zelensky wants Russia to start pulling back by Christmas, Moscow wants Ukraine to accept the loss of territory to Russia before any progress can be made. Therefore, with the raging war in eastern and southern Ukraine and little movement on either side as well as no ongoing little possibility of talks, the conflict might continue throughout the holiday season.

