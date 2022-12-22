Is South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir, 71, fit to rule? Netizens react after he wets himself

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media

A video of South Sudanese President Salva Kiir apparently wetting himself during a public event last week went viral, and sparked debate on social media questioning his abilities to run the African country. The 71-year-old leader, standing for the national anthem during the opening of a new road, initially even seemed unaware of what had happened. During the event, a pool was formed at his feet and he looked down and everyone noticed. The incident was broadcast live.

Politicians and lawyers from Uganda and Kenya took to social media to raise their concerns for the country.

South Sudan, where elections have not been held since its independence in 2011, Kirr has been the acting president.

Netizens furiously questioned the South Sudan President's leadership, health and power. They said that the country needs a better leader.

Another user on Twitter said that he needs to resign and stay at old age home.

Another one said, "They are power hungry, doesn't he know he is sick. No one is overworking him. It's his greed. He could have resigned, same way as Putin, I hear he also soiled himself after falling."

Similarly, a user said, "This is more than greed". Another user said, "Money sir."

(With inputs from agencies)