BBC earning dollars producing China's glossy tourism advertisements: report

It was only last month that Chinese police detained and beat BBC journalist Edward Lawrence during anti-lockdown protests, attracting condemnation.

Speaking about the events, the BBC said that it was “extremely concerned”. Meanwhile, the UK’s foreign secretary termed it as “deeply disturbing”. The co-journalists working with Lawrence tweeted about how press freedoms are being trampled by an authoritarian regime.

In a report published by the Deadline, it was stated that among those raising their voice was BBC commercial enclave's senior vice-president Richard Pattinson.

Although he wrote about the news on Twitter, what he failed to share was about the commercial unit he runs known as “BBC StoryWorks” and how it shares years of relation with China and how it is making dollars by producing advertisements for China, the report said.

According to the report, BBC StoryWorks has entered into a partnership with 18 Chinese companies since 2015, which includes nine state-affiliated bodies.

It further alleged BBC StoryWorks of producing Chinese government-owned media outlets' tourism campaigns, which includes entering into a partnership with China Global Television Network (CGTN) after a ban was imposed on its broadcasting in the UK.

The report suggests that StoryWorks is Huawei's loyal partner although the UK and US authorities had sanctioned the firm amid fears of national security. Meanwhile, failed appeals have been made by senior BBC journalists to sever ties of StoryWorks with China.

People closely working with the BBC newsroom have expressed their anxiety at the corporation's business ties with China's state media, who have attacked Britain's journalists. Concerns have also been raised over the chances of BBC facing accusations of conflict of interest in its news reporting on China.

The BBC claims that StoryWorks is “entirely separate” from the channel's newsgathering operations and that journalists freely report about China “without fear or favour” of any contracts with China's state media.

“Hosting advertising outside of the UK allows us to generate income to invest in the BBC, including in our world-class, independent and impartial journalism. All ads comply with our strict advertising and sponsorship guidelines. Commercial work is entirely separate to and has no bearing on our journalistic output, which continues to cover matters relating to China extensively without fear or favour,” the BBC stated, according to the Deadline's report.