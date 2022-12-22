Kane Williamson goes unsold, all-rounder fetches Rs 20 crore in IPL 2023 mock auction - WATCH

The IPL 2023 auction is here and on Friday, the ten franchises will be looking to add more firepower to their squads with 405 cricketers going under the hammer. Ahead of the auction, JioCinema conducted a mock one which produced some extremely exciting results. The auction included experts of the game like Eoin Morgan, Chris Gayle, Robin Uthappa, Suresh Raina, Anil Kumble, RP Singh, Murali Karthik and Scott Styris – all of them representing the various different teams.

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green emerged as the highest-valued pick in the auction with Styris bidding Rs 20 crore while representing Sunrisers Hyderabad. While Green is expected to command a massive price, the 20 crore-mark has never been breached in the history of the tournament.

South African all-rounder Chris Morris is currently the costliest player in history as he was picked for Rs 16.25 crore by Rajasthan Royals in the 2021 edition of the competition.

Sam Curran was picked in the mock auction for Rs 19.5 crore while Ben Stokes fetched a high sum of Rs 19 crore. Odean Smith (8.5 crore) and Nicholas Pooran (8.5 crore) were also major picks.