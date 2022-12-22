India's new Covid guidelines: PM Modi's review meeting concludes; fresh set of Covid measures expected soon

The high-level review meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come to an end amid India's Covid alert. The CEO of NITI Aayog, as well as ministers and representatives from the Ministries of Home Affairs and Health, attended the two-hour long meeting. Reports state that guidelines may also be released following the meeting.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi reviews the situation related to #COVID19 in the country at a high-level meeting pic.twitter.com/Ql1KvMSIFL — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2022 ×

In response to a spike in coronavirus cases in some regions of the world, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday that states have been asked to concentrate on increased community surveillance, implement the necessary control and containment measures, and ensure coverage of precaution doses for Covid-19 vaccination.

To reduce the entry of any new variant into the nation, Mandaviya stated in a statement to both chambers of Parliament that a two per cent random sample of overseas travellers arriving at airports has already begun as of Thursday. He further urged states to create awareness about wearing face masks and using hand sanitizers.

